Major road through Carlow granted 500,000 euro in funding for maintenance works

The busy R448 road through Carlow has been granted 500,000 euro in funding for upgrade works, Carlow Live can reveal.

The Department of Transport has allocated the sum towards the cost of specific maintenance to the former N9 through Carlow.

Carlow County Council hopes the investment will be the first allocation of a multi-annual programme for maintenance to this section of roadway.

The surfacing on the roadway is hot rolled asphalt and sections are reaching the end of their design life because of the heavy traffic volumes it carried prior to the M9.

The sections to be surfaced and the annual phasing will be determined by a risk analysis and by analysis of mechanical surveys so that works can be prioritised for road user safety.