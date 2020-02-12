Gardaí issue appeal over movements of a saloon car after house attacked in Rossmore View

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal for information on the movements of a dark coloured saloon car after a house was criminally attacked in Rossmore View on Tuesday night.

A fire occurred at a property in the estate at around 7.30pm and one male occupant of the house was brought to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a dark coloured saloon car that was in the estate prior to the attack and had a number of male occupants.

The vehicle left Rossmore View immediately after the attack.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing to the public to contact them if they have any information on the movements of that vehicle.

The scene is currently being technically examined.