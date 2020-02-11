Carlow Fire Services respond to domestic fire - one female was treated at the scene
Carlow Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire
Carlow Fire Services responded to a domestic fire in Rossmore View on Tuesday evening at 7:20pm.
Three appliances from Carlow Town Fire Brigade responded and one female was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was handed over to the care of the National Ambulance Service.
