'The bridge in Tinnahinch is very narrow and lethal,' says south Carlow councillor

"The bridge in Tinnahinch is very narrow and is lethal," south Carlow's Cllr Willie Quinn has said.

He was speaking at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised his safet concerns again after members were provided with Graignamanagh/Tinnahinch Tourism and Recreational Project Concept Study.

The plans include a new pedestrian and cycle bridge just down from the existing George Semple bridge.

In 2018, Cllr Quinn said that the plans for a pedestrian bridge in Tinnahinch needed to be expedited and described it as "a matter of urgency".

He said the Council must install the pedestrian bridge before "someone is killed" and told members that the pedestrian bridge is "long overdue".

He added: "It's a matter of urgency."