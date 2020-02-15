'Carlow Town not getting its fair share,' says councillor over frustrations on housing

"Carlow Town is not getting its fair share," said Cllr Fergal Browne as he voiced his frustrations over housing.

He raised the matter at a recent Carlow Municipal District meeting and hit out at the provision of social houses in the area.

"Carlow Town is not getting its fair share of houses. Tullow got some recently," he said.

Cllr Browne added: "If there is land, we need to start issuing Compulsory Purchase Orders.

"There have to be some sites available. Carlow Town is the main population base in the county."