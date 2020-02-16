Calls for Council to finish resurfacing a rural Carlow road all the way into small village

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to finish resurfacing the road all the way into Nurney village coming from Bradley's Cross.

Cllr Michael Doran raised the issue at a meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he highlighted that the local authority had carried out resurfacing works along by the foxcover near Newtown and along down the hill at Bradley's Cross.

"We need to come into Nurney village. Is it possible for it to continue? We should look at something for it," he told the Council officials.