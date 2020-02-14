WATCH: Incredible drone footage shows the extent of flooding in Carlow after heavy rain

Incredible drone footage by Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly shows the extent of flooding in Carlow after heavy rain saw the Barrow burst its banks in many areas.

Storm Dennis will make landfall this weekend with many areas already saturated.

The river Barrow flooded at Leighlin Road, Graiguecullen this week and the road was closed from Lanigan's Loch to Raheendoran.

Meanwhile, the Carlow Town Park Run has had to be cancelled this Saturday as the Barrow Track is "completely impassable".

Check out the video below of footage heading towards Milford from Graiguecullen: