Carlow Town Park Run cancelled this week as Barrow Track is 'completely impassable'

Serious flooding!

CREDIT: Carlow Town Park Run

The Carlow Town Park Run has been cancelled this week as the Barrow Track is "completely impassable".

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "As you can see the Barrow Track is completely impassable. We wouldn't want our parkrun turning into a parkswim!

"In the interest of safety, it's a call we had to make. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Here's hoping it clears up soon so we can get back to using this fantastic amenity!"