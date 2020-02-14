Carlow Town Park Run cancelled this week as Barrow Track is 'completely impassable'

The Carlow Town Park Run has been cancelled this week as the Barrow Track is "completely impassable".

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: "As you can see the Barrow Track is completely impassable. We wouldn't want our parkrun turning into a parkswim!

"In the interest of safety, it's a call we had to make. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Here's hoping it clears up soon so we can get back to using this fantastic amenity!"