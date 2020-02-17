Anonymous donors offer to buy Holy Angels Day Care new vehicle after old bus broke down

Anonymous donors have come forward and offered to buy Holy Angels Day Care new vehicles after the centre's old bus broke down last week.

Following an appeal on social, there has been an outpouring of support for the centre with almost €8,000 donated as well.

In a statement on Facebook, they said: "Holy Angels staff, parents and pupils are overwhelmed by the generosity and support we have received since last Thursday when our bus broke down beyond repair.

"Almost €8,000 has been donated by the people of Carlow and beyond. Friends, strangers, families of current and past pupils and local businesses have all been hugely generous in terms of donations and offers to help.

"Two donors who wish to remain anonymous have come forward offering to buy us a replacement vehicle.

"Not only will we shortly have a replacement bus back on the road but we will also be able to replace our people carrier. Our 05 people carrier was also deemed not roadworthy and not repairable last November.

"The people carrier is critical for the children in Holy Angels with more complex needs that require a nurse with them at all times and for shorter outings by children during their day in the centre when the bus drivers are not available.

"On behalf of the children parents and staff of Holy Angel's can I day A HUGE THANKS again to everyone that has helped and we will update again as soon as we have our new vehicles on the road."