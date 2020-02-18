Carlow Gardaí investigating break in after door of house kicked in and tools taken
Some tools had been taken
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a break in at a house in Powerstown, Carlow.
The incident occurred shortly after 10am on Friday, February 7.
The door to the house had been kicked in and some tools had been taken.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area to contact them at Carlow Garda Station.
