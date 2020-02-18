Carlow Gardaí seize over €3,000 worth of ketamine during planned search of a house
Part of the war on drugs in Carlow
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
Carlow Gardaí have seized over €3,000 worth of ketamine during a planned search of a house in the Dolmen County.
The seizure took place on February 16 when a house in the Carlow area was searched under warrant by the Divisional Drugs Unit.
During the operation, €3,600 worth of ketamine was seized by Carlow Gardaí.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on