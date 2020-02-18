ALERT: Temporary speed limit reduction signage now installed on major Carlow road

Carlow County Council has installed "Temporary Speed Limit" signage on the R448 at the Royal Oak Junction.

It comes after members of Bagenalstown Municipal District agreed to close the busy slip lane coming from the Carlow direction at the Royal Oak junction.

The speed limits are reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h and to 60km/h in parts near the Royal Oak junction.

The proposal is "with the intention of reducing the potential risk of vehicle collisions at this junction", the Council says.