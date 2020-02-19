Local Gardaí catch 'Del Boy' speeding in car with three tyres and with €200 in fake notes

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí have caught a "Del Boy" for speeding in a car with three tyres and he was also in possession of fake notes and failed a roadside breath test.

Gardaí said: "A driver was nearly as good as Del Boy in his iconic Reliant Regal at the weekend.

"He was stopped driving with only three tyres by Gardaí in Kilkenny on Saturday morning after he was clocked driving at 100km/h in 50km/h in poor driving conditions.

"He also had no NCT, tax or insurance and he had €200 in fake €10 notes in the car.

"The driver failed roadside breath test and result at Kilkenny Garda station was 47/100. He was charged and bailed to Kilkenny District Court and car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

"Gardaí used the newly issued Mobility Device in this detection."