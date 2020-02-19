'Well done young man - you have my admiration,' Carlow student praised for good deed

"Well done young man - you have my admiration," said Cllr Will Paton as he praised an IT Carlow student for a good deed during Rag Week.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Just wanted to say that IT Carlow students often get a bad rap because of the antics of a few foolhardy eejits with too much to drink etc.

"A young man wearing a high viz jacket marked 'IT Carlow Steward' on the back, just walked through College Green with a black bag and litter picker and picked up the debris from [the previous night's] 'Rag Week' celebrations.

"Well done young man - you have my admiration."