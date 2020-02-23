'There are 150 jobs involved,' concerns over processing of planning applications

"There are 150 jobs involved," said Cllr Andy Gladney as he expressed his concerns over the pace that planning applications are processed in Carlow.

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr Gladney said two businesses in the town had put in planning applications recently for developments and the applications went out for "Further Information".

He added: "There are 150 jobs involved between the two of them."

Cllr Arthur McDonald said: "Bagenalstown is an industrial town."

Cllr Michael Doran added that quite a lot of planning applications have been sent out for Further Information.