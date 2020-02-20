'Borris is a special place as regards heritage,' calls for development plan for village

"Borris is a special place as regards heritage," said Cllr Willie Quinn has he called for a development plan for the south Carlow village.

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District and he said: "Borris is a special place as regards heritage and we need a development plan for Borris.

"South Carlow is an especially magical place and in not having a plan we're leaving ourselves wide open."

Council officials said they would look at the matter in the context of the wider County Development Plan.