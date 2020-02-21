Carlow people! Gardaí warn of scam calls from people pretending to be from Revenue

Gardaí have issued a warning to the general public over scam calls from people claiming to be from revenue. 

Gardaí in Kildare and Laois/Offaly have warned that people are receiving calls from the number 051 347 554, with scammers claiming they are from Revenue and calling to refund tax.

Gardaí have advised people to never give out personal or financial details to anyone on the phone.

