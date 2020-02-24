Planning lodged to convert Carlow public house with B&B into ten single housing units

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

A planning application has been lodged to convert a Carlow public house with B&B into ten single housing units.

The application by Springhill Properties Ltd seeks to convert an existing public house with B&B accommodation over to eight single occupancy residential units and to construct two single occupancy residential units.

The development address is at Mill Street, Tullow.

A decision is due by the local authority on April 15. 