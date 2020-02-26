Carlow youngsters urged to enter essay competition to be judged by RTÉ's Ryan Tubridy

World Vision Ireland is calling on Carlow teachers, parents and children to enter their Climate Change Essay Competition, which will be judged by Ryan Tubridy.

The winner will get the chance to meet Ryan Tubridy in the RTÉ studios and will also win a €500 Smyths voucher. World Vision Ireland's Climate Change essay competition 2020 is opened until the 31st March for children between the ages of 8 and 18.

The entries will be narrowed down to the final 10, and celebrity judge Ryan Tubridy will choose the winning essay. Teachers are encouraged to download a poster for their notice boards which they can find on the World Vision website, www.worldvision.ie.

The essay entries should be sent, with the €2 application fee (€2 per essay entry) to:

Essay competition, World Vision Ireland, The Mews, Garland House, Rathmines Park, Dublin 6.

Entries should follow the below instructions:

· Write an essay entitled ‘How We Can Save Our Planet’.

· Word count is 800 words or less.

· Entry cost is €2 per essay, per child.

· Children should write their name, age and school address on the top corner of the essay, and hand it to their teacher.

· Teachers should put the essay entries, along with the entry fee, into an envelope and post the essays to: Essay competition, World Vision Ireland, The Mews, Garland House, Rathmines Park, Dublin 6.

"The climate crisis can be a challenging topic for parents to discuss – especially with younger children, as we don’t want to cause anxiety but rather set a positive example for what can be done on a day-to-day basis," Niall McLoughlin, CEO of World Vision Ireland, said.

"Things like replacing your old lightbulbs, buying local products, walking or cycling instead of driving, shopping without buying plastic packaging, turning off appliances, reducing the thermostat, recycling and reusing can all be done while explaining why you’re doing it to your children.

"It is today’s children who will face the challenges of global warming head-on, more than any other generation before them.

"Discussing these small and achievable behavioural changes with our own kids can go a long way towards instilling a sense of personal interest and responsibility for the planet," he added.

For further information on how to enter the climate change essay competition go to www.worldvision.ie/essay-competition.