Council sets aside €85,000 this year in its budget for 'climate change and flooding'

Carlow County Council has set aside €85,000 this year in its budget for "climate change and flooding".

The expenditure was outlined in the local authority's budget for 2020 which has been approved by members.

The spending falls under Environmental Services.

Meanwhile, the local authority has allocated €456,959 for the "safety of structures and places" and almost €800,000 for street cleaning.

A total of €71,000 will be spent on fire prevention.