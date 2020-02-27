Series of weather warnings issued for counties - including Carlow - ahead of Storm Jorge

Met Éireann has issued a series of weather warnings for Ireland for Saturday and Sunday with Storm Jorge set to hit the country.

There is a Status Orange Wind Warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry which is from 6am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday. Some severe winds expected during Saturday associated with Storm Jorge.

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

There is also a Status Orange Wind Warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

Southwest quickly veering west and later northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

There is a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50 mm in parts of Kerry, with a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

That warning is in place from 12.01am on Friday until 11.59pm on Saturday.

And there is also a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

A band of very strong winds, associated with storm Jorge will extend across the country during Saturday morning and persist through the rest of the day and into the night.

Southwest veering westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

That warning is in place from 9am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.