'If we had an aerial view we could see all the land available,' says Carlow councillor
Calls for Council to identify lands for development
Bagenalstown
"If we had an aerial view we could see all the land available," Bagenalstown's Cllr Arthur McDonald has said.
He was speaking at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District when he raised the matter of the Council identifying lands for development in the area.
"If we had an aerial view of Bagenalstown we would see all the lands available. We could have a look at for zoning in the Bagenalstown Town Plan," he said.
