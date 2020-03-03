Concern over kids jumping off pedestrian bridge in Carlow during summer months

Concerns have been expressed over kids jumping off the pedestrian bridge in Carlow Town Park during the summer months.

Meanwhile, calls have been made again for a lifeguard to be on duty in the vicinity.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issues at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

He highlighted that there's a lifeguard on duty at Clashganny and Bagenalstown in summer but none in Carlow Town even though it's the same river and has a greater population size.

"It's the main population base and we've no lifeguard. There are two lifeguards on the River Barrow in the summer months. I fail to see how we can do it in Clashganny and Bagenalstown and not in Carlow Town," he said.

Cllr Browne added: "Children jumping off the bridge on the Barrow in Carlow Town is wholesale dangerous as well."

Senior Executive Officer at the Council, Eamonn Brophy, said the lifeguard matter was deferred to the water safety officer before and it was deemed that the Barrow is not safe for swimming in Carlow Town due to currents.

This led to the view that it was not safe to put a lifeguard in there and Mr Brophy said: "I can refer it to the water safety officer again."

He added: "It is not safe for people to jump off the pedestrian bridge."