Another jump in Covid-19 cases is Ireland as coronavirus crisis continues
There has been another jump in confirmed Covid-19 in Ireland today, Sunday, March 15.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of that figure, 23 are male and 17 are female. Twenty-five of the cases are in the east of the country, nine are in the west and six are in the south. It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 169.
There have been two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
