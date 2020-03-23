Revealed: Plans lodged to upgrade NCT test centre on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town
What do you think?
File photo
Plans have been lodged to upgrade the NCT test centre on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town.
A planning application has been made by Applus Inspection Services Ltd for internal modification to existing offices.
It includes the construction of a new waiting/reception area, toilets and store at ground level.
The project would also involve a new first mezzanine extension consisting of staff canteen, store and open plan area (103.2 sqm) together with all associated site works.
A decision is due by the Council on May 10.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on