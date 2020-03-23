Revealed: Plans lodged to upgrade NCT test centre on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Plans have been lodged to upgrade the NCT test centre on the O'Brien Road in Carlow Town.

A planning application has been made by Applus Inspection Services Ltd for internal modification to existing offices.

It includes the construction of a new waiting/reception area, toilets and store at ground level.

The project would also involve a new first mezzanine extension consisting of staff canteen, store and open plan area (103.2 sqm) together with all associated site works.

A decision is due by the Council on May 10.