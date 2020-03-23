ALERT: Carlow motorists! Council's new road layout installed at the Royal Oak Junction

A new road layout has been installed by Carlow County Council at the Royal Oak Junction.

Local representatives from Bagenalstown Municipal District agreed to close the busy slip lane coming from the Carlow direction on the R448 at the Royal Oak Junction last year (check out the picture of the new layout above).

The members' decision to close the slip lane prompted strong reaction from the public after it was first reported on Carlow Live with many calling for a roundabout to be installed at the junction.

Carlow County Council has also installed "Temporary Speed Limit" signage on the R448 at the junction.

The speed limits have been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h and to 60km/h in parts and the signage has been in place for some time now.

The safety measures aim to reduce "the potential risk of vehicle collisions at this junction", the Council says.