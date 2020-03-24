Carlow Gardaí seize €8,500 worth of cannabis and a quantity of cocaine at house in Tullow
Gardaí investigating
The Divisional Drugs Unit seized €8,500 worth of cannabis recently at a property in north Carlow.
The unit executed a warrant at a house in Tullow and upon searching the property they found €8,500 worth of cannabis along with €350 worth of cocaine.
Investigations are ongoing.
