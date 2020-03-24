Carlow Gardaí find €250 worth of cannabis after they searched a man acting suspiciously

Gardaí in Carlow recently stopped and searched a man who was acting suspiciously.

He was found to be in possession of €250 worth of cannabis that had been divided into separate deals.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, a man observed acting suspiciously while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle was approached by the Divisional Drugs Unit.

On searching the man he was found to be in possession of heroin and cannabis.

He was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he was charged.