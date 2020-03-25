PICTURE: Gardaí conduct high visibility checkpoints in Carlow during Covid-19 pandemic

Gardaí will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Gardaí will continue to conduct high visibility checkpoints in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Unit A Carlow Garda Station performed high visibility checkpoints overnight in Carlow Town this week. 

In a statement, Gardaí said: "Your local Gardaí in Kilkenny/Carlow will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes."