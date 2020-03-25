PICTURE: Gardaí conduct high visibility checkpoints in Carlow during Covid-19 pandemic
Gardaí will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Gardaí will continue to conduct high visibility checkpoints in Carlow during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Members of Unit A Carlow Garda Station performed high visibility checkpoints overnight in Carlow Town this week.
In a statement, Gardaí said: "Your local Gardaí in Kilkenny/Carlow will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes."
