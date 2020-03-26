Gardaí in Tullow investigate handbag theft after window smashed on car parked near school

Did you see anything?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a theft from a car which was parked near Bough School between 12.15pm and 13.15pm on Friday, March 20.

Read also: Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for man suspected to have damaged nine cars in housing estate

The injured party had gone for a walk and upon her return found the window smashed in her car and her handbag containing cards had been taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.