Gardaí in Tullow investigate handbag theft after window smashed on car parked near school
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Tullow are investigating a theft from a car which was parked near Bough School between 12.15pm and 13.15pm on Friday, March 20.
The injured party had gone for a walk and upon her return found the window smashed in her car and her handbag containing cards had been taken.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí.
