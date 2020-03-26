Hammer thrown through rear window of car as Carlow Gardaí issue appeal for information
Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after a hammer was thrown through the rear window of a car.
The criminal damage incident occurred in the Old Burrin Estate in Carlow Town some time between Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
The injured party rang Gardaí to report that a hammer had been thrown through the rear window of his car - which is a Silver Nissan March.
No access was gained to the vehicle and there was no other damage to the car.
The hammer has been seized for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for information.
