Planning lodged for new tasting room at the Royal Oak Distillery in Bagenalstown

Planning permission has been lodged for a new tasting room at the Royal Oak Distillery in Bagenalstown.

The application is for the construction of a new first floor office (40m2) and sample storage and tasting room (35m2) within the existing distillery building above the existing workshops.

The development address is at Holloden House, Clorusk Lower, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown and the applicant is Royal Oak Distillery Ltd.

The application includes an extension to the existing external first floor gantry walkway, new escape stairs from the gantry walkway and new roof to cover the existing and proposed gantry walkways and all associated site development works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on May 14.