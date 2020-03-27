Carlow detective unit and community Gardaí hold high visibility checkpoints during Covid-19
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow detective unit and community Gardaí have held another round of high visibilty checkpoints in the Dolmen County during Covid-19.
Members from Carlow Garda Station performed high visibility checkpoints overnight on Thursday in Carlow Town.
Gardaí said: "Your local Gardaí in Kilkenny/Carlow will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes."
