Carlow detective unit and community Gardaí hold high visibility checkpoints during Covid-19

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow detective unit and community Gardaí have held another round of high visibilty checkpoints in the Dolmen County during Covid-19.

Members from Carlow Garda Station performed high visibility checkpoints overnight on Thursday in Carlow Town.

Gardaí said: "Your local Gardaí in Kilkenny/Carlow will continue to conduct patrols and checkpoints to prevent and detect crimes."