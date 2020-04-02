Gardaí will continue checkpoints to inquire as to the nature of people's journeys

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí have vowed that they will continue road checkpoints and traffic stops to inquire as to the nature of people's journeys during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

They added that they will also be there to call with supplies to households throughout both counties for those who cannot leave their homes.

Carlow Gardaí have given a great example of social distancing during the coronavirus crisis. 