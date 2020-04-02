Planning lodged for sun lounge extension to nursing home complex in Bagenalstown
A decision is due in May
A planning application has been lodged for a sun lounge extension to a nursing home complex in Bagenalstown.
The development address is at St Lazerian's House on the Royal Oak Road.
The application includes the construction of a proposed single storey sun lounge extension to existing nursing home complex, alterations to provide door access to same and all associated works.
A decision is due by the local authority on May 20.
