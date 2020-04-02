ALERT: Paid parking will continue in Carlow 'to avoid cars being left all day on streets'

Paid parking will continue in Carlow "to avoid cars being left all day on streets", the Council have said.

In light of the on-going Covid-19 National Emergency, the local authority wish to advise the following:

"Carlow County Council is supporting essential services via a variety of interventions.

"This has included working with our pharmacies, welfare offices and their own inhouse team to ensure essential services continue to be delivered and the public can access these services while respecting the requirement for all to physically distance.

"Pay parking arrangements will continue in order to avoid a scenario where cars are left all day on the streets or all day in the main town center car parks.

"Any member of the public parking for up to two hours for the purposes of visiting pharmacies, shops or medical appointments need not display a ticket or have any concerns about parking fines.

"We respectfully request the public’s cooperation to respect of these matters."