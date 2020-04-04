Revealed: Planning permission lodged for major refurbishment of this north Carlow pub

Planning permission has been lodged for a major refurbishment of The Irish Bar on Church Street in Tullow.

The application seeks permission to make alterations to the existing building and to combine it with the adjoining commercial premises to provide an extension to the bar at ground level.

It also includes additional ground floor ancillary space to the rear consisting of a kitchen, cold room and toilets and to provide an external area to the bar at the rear.

Also in the planning application is a modification of two existing residential units at first and second floor level.

It would also involve the addition of a three storey building to the rear of the existing structure fronting Bishop Street consisting of two one-bed and one two-bed apartments.

The development would provide a new entrance on Bishop Street to the three new residential units plus the two existing units over The Irish Bar as well as landscaping of land to the rear to provide a separate landscaped amenity space for residential use only.

The applicant - Jangold Ltd - is also looking to rebuild the existing boundary walls as required including a pedestrian fire escape exiting to the car park at the rear of Morrissey's Pharmacy.

A decision is due by the local authority on May 21.