UPDATE: Driver tests positive for cocaine and cannabis on the Carlow/Kilkenny border

Gardaí are investigating

File photo

A driver has tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on the Carlow/Kilkenny border.

Thomastown Roads Policing Unit conducted a number of checkpoints and patrols on Thursday and stopped a driver in Paulstown at lunchtime.

Gardaí said: "Oral fluid test positive for cocaine and cannabis. Driver arrested and results of blood sample are awaited. Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."