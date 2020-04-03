UPDATE: Driver tests positive for cocaine and cannabis on the Carlow/Kilkenny border
Gardaí are investigating
File photo
A driver has tested positive for cocaine and cannabis on the Carlow/Kilkenny border.
Thomastown Roads Policing Unit conducted a number of checkpoints and patrols on Thursday and stopped a driver in Paulstown at lunchtime.
Gardaí said: "Oral fluid test positive for cocaine and cannabis. Driver arrested and results of blood sample are awaited. Never drive while under influence of an intoxicant."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on