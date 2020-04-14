'We are heartbroken,' family of Paddy Reilly confirm he has lost battle with Covid-19
Rest in Peace
Paddy Reilly with his daughter, Kelly
The family of Paddy Reilly has confirmed that he has lost his battle with Covid-19.
Last week the family appealed to the local community to pray for their loved one Paddy. who was in critical condition in St Luke's and on a breathing machine after contracting coronavirus.
Paddy, 57, was a Kilcullen native but had been living in Carlow for years and worked as a European lorry driver.
His daughter, Kelly Reilly, confirmed on Tuesday morning to Carlow Live that Paddy has lost his battle with the virus.
She said: "Daddy passed away we are heartbroken."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on