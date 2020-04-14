'We are heartbroken,' family of Paddy Reilly confirm he has lost battle with Covid-19

The family of Paddy Reilly has confirmed that he has lost his battle with Covid-19.

Last week the family appealed to the local community to pray for their loved one Paddy. who was in critical condition in St Luke's and on a breathing machine after contracting coronavirus.

Paddy, 57, was a Kilcullen native but had been living in Carlow for years and worked as a European lorry driver.

His daughter, Kelly Reilly, confirmed on Tuesday morning to Carlow Live that Paddy has lost his battle with the virus.

She said: "Daddy passed away we are heartbroken."