WARNING: Volunteer finds used syringe left in ditch near defunct shopping centre in Carlow

A local volunteer has found a used syringe left in a ditch near a defunct shopping centre in Carlow Town.

Eugene Walsh of Cairde and Naduir said that while picking litter and cleaning the kerb stones at the old Penneys shopping centre in Carlow recently he found "yet another used syringe left in the ditch with the long needle still attached".

He said: "I clean that area quite often and did not see this needle the last time I cleaned. It was 70 yards away from where I found the last two needles.

"Everyone now needs to be very careful where they walk or let their children roam, and please use this post to teach them not to touch any needles they come across, but to inform an adult."