Funeral details announced for Paddy Reilly after he lost his battle with Covid-19

The funeral details have been announced for Paddy Reilly after he lost his battle with Covid-19.

Paddy of 2481 Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare, passed away peacefully, on April 13, 2020, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Michelle, much loved father of Aine, Kelly, Katie and Kylie and former husband of Helen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, former wife, mother Marie, grandchild Theo, sister Ann, extended family, relatives and friends.

Paddy’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.

Last week the family appealed to the local community to pray for their loved one Paddy, who was in critical condition in St Luke's and on a breathing machine after contracting coronavirus.

Paddy, 57, was a Kilcullen native but had been living in Carlow for years and worked as a European lorry driver.

His daughter, Kelly, confirmed on Tuesday morning to Carlow Live that Paddy has lost his battle with the virus.

She said: "Daddy passed away we are heartbroken."