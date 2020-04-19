Garda appeal over incident at office in Carlow after neighbour heard glass breaking

Did you see anything?

Carlow Gardaí are investigating

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a break in at an office in Presentation Place.

A neighbour heard glass breaking at around 3am on Thursday, April 16.

While out later for a walk, the neighbour noticed the window of the premises was smashed.

Gardaí discovered an internal window had also been smashed.

Nothing was taken during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.