ALERT: Carlow Gardaí share details of scams reported to them by members of the public
Shocking!
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí have shared details of scam messages being reported to them by members of the public.
Read also: Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout
The scams range from phone fraud about a broadband service, false text message claims that people's post has been returned and a fake Facebook account scam.
For more, see below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on