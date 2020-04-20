ALERT: Carlow Gardaí share details of scams reported to them by members of the public

Shocking!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@iconicnews.ie

Scams Gardaí Scams Gardaí

CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí

Carlow Gardaí have shared details of scam messages being reported to them by members of the public.

Read also: Driver tests positive for cocaine after vehicle stopped driving dangerously on roundabout

The scams range from phone fraud about a broadband service, false text message claims that people's post has been returned and a fake Facebook account scam. 

For more, see below: 