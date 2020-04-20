UPDATED: Female in her 20s has passed away after crash near Tullow earlier this month

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8.

At approximately 2am a car left the road and collided with the corner of a house on the crossroad of the Rathoe Road and Castlemore Road.

Three occupants of the car - all in their 20s - were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. A female in her 20s passed away on Sunday, April 19 as a result of her injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1:30am and 2:15am on April 8, who witnessed the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage or who can assist Gardaí to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 - 9161122, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.