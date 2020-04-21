Garda appeal after wallet stolen from vehicle in car park of business premises in Carlow
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí are investigating
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the car park of a business premises on Granby Row on Sunday, April 19.
The incident occurred between 1pm and 1.25pm.
An envelope containing cash was taken from the wallet, which was in the door of the van, a white Fiat Ducato.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
