Planning lodged to change part of a licensed premises in Bagenalstown to 'beauty rooms'

A planning application has been lodged for a change of use for part of an existing licensed premises in Bagenalstown to a hairdressers and "beauty rooms".

The development address is at Upper Kilree Street, Bagenalstown and the applicants are Mary and Patricia Cummins.

The application seeks the "change of use" of an existing off-license premises and part of the adjoining public licensed premises to retail use, consisting of hairdressers, beauty rooms and retail space with all associated site development works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on June 9.