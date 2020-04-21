Three Carlow Gardaí self-isolating after man spat at them and claimed to have Covid-19

Three Carlow Gardaí are self-isolating after a man spat at them and claimed to have Covid-19.

Gardaí were called to an incident in the Brownshill area of Carlow Town last Friday morning shortly before 10am.

Two males were causing a disturbance and fighting with each other.

The men became aggressive with Gardaí and were arrested for public order offences.

They were taken to Carlow Garda Station where one male continued to be aggressive with Gardaí and starting spitting at Gardaí and at the ground and the male claimed to have Covid-19.

Gardaí then implemented their Covid-19 protocol and contacted the designated coronavirus office and the HSE.

Three affected Gardaí were told to self-isolate for fear of infecting other members in Carlow Garda Station.

The cell area in the station was immediately closed down as per protocol for a period of time and fumigated.

One male, with a Carlow address, was charged and brought to a special sitting of Carlow District Court on Saturday evening.

He is charged with public order, assault and criminal damage offences.

The man was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court and will appear before Kilkenny District Court by video link this week.