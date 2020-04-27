WATCH: Do it for Dan parents grateful for 'amazing' support after reaching €2m target
Niall and Aisling Donoher from Laois send out their thanks
Aisling Dan and Niall Donoher
Niall and Aisling Donoher have thanked everybody who has done it for their son Dan by helping them raise €2 million to bring their son to the United States for potentially life-saving treatment.
The couple thanked the public on social media on Sunday after reaching the target on Friday night, April 24.
Their main Go Fund Me page shows €1.8 million had been raised by Sunday evening but countless other funds in other platforms make up the balance.
More than 86,000 donations have been made to the main account.
We will never be able to thank you all enough. Our hearts are filled with so much happiness.— do it for Dan 20 (@DoItForDan201) April 26, 2020
It takes a village to raise a child, it takes a community to save one.
You did if for us, you did for Dan. #doitforDan pic.twitter.com/ruB0xj774O
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on