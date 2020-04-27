'Extremely important information is 100% factual,' says Sinn Féin TD over PPE claims

"Given the current situation, it is extremely important that all public representatives ensure that the information they are reporting is 100% factual," says Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion.

Her comments come after Fianna Fáil's Jennifer Murnane O'Connor refused to answer questions on claims made by her that some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in St Luke's is "not fit for purpose".

"They're not the proper gowns that stop infection and it's a worry," Deputy Murnane O'Connor said.

She made the claims on KCLR last week about the standard of PPE at the Carlow/Kilkenny hospital and her comments were immediately refuted by the Ireland East Hospital Group.

In a statement, they said: "No PPE goes into our hospitals which is not infection control approved."

Deputy Funchion has said: "Everyone is human and can make a mistake but that should be addressed or acknowledged if it happens.

"I do know that staff are nervous and the tragic loss of 2 valuable hospital staff has made people even more anxious and upset. It is important that management ensure there is enough appropriate PPE for all staff.

"If there are legitimate concerns regarding this, it should be dealt with in a factual and appropriate manner."