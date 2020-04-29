Date pushed back for online auction of three-bed house in Carlow on sale for €75,000

The date has been pushed back on the sale of a vacant three-bed house in Carlow Town which was due to go under the hammer in Bid X1's online auction on April 29.

The vacant mid terrace three-bedroom house is situated in the town centre close to all amenities and has a guide price of €75,000.

The property requires some modernisation internally and extends to approximately 1,076 sq. ft in size.

The house was due to go on sale this week, however the company have pushed back the date of the auction to May 29 of this year.

To view the property, click here.




